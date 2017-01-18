Police accuse man of racing, crashing on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Steven Edward MacNulty (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly street racing and crashing on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

It happened Friday night. That’s when police say Steven Edward MacNulty was racing his Mustang Shelby against another car toward Brunswick County. They say he lost control and hit the guardrail. A passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MacNulty is charged with speed competition, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control.