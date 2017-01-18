Police accuse man of racing, crashing on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Steven Edward MacNulty
Steven Edward MacNulty (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly street racing and crashing on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

It happened Friday night. That’s when police say Steven Edward MacNulty was racing his Mustang Shelby against another car toward Brunswick County. They say he lost control and hit the guardrail. A passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MacNulty is charged with speed competition, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Betty Jean Haggers

    A serious offence. Suspend his driving license.

Related News

markeith loyd
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man accused of shooting Orlando officer defiant, aggressive in court
Read More»
Parker Ryan Legwin (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hampstead teen accused of breaking into same home twice
Read More»
Bees
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Thieves steal 190,000 bees from Montana beekeeper
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments