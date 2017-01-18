Preliminary plans to redevelop Echo Farms approved

The Woodlands at Echo Farms Plan. (Photo: Woodlands)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, the City of Wilmington Subdivision Review Board approved plans proposed for the Woodlands at Echo Farms project.

This comes after an almost three hour long meeting that left homeowners in the area upset with the decision.

The board unanimously approved the preliminary plans to redevelop the golf course.

This comes after homeowners spoke against the plans for two hours.

The approval is contingent on different factors, including green space and sidewalks in the area.

Even with the contingencies, homeowners are not happy with the vote.

“I think it’s the wrong decisions,” Warren Jackson said. “I think the plans are incomplete and there are a lot of issues particularly in the area and they are building in flood zones.”

Neither of the attorney’s representing engineers or the homeowners chose to speak following the meeting.

Homeowners are unsure of what will happen next, but continue to hope things will work out for their community.