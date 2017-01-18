Premiere party debuts Cape Fear filmed show

Hells Kitchen hosted "Six" premiere party. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The premiere of a long awaited TV series filmed here in the Cape Fear, brought out dozens of people to Downtown Wilmington’s Hell’s Kitchen.

The show entitled “Six” is inspired by Seal Team Six missions.

The show will be based on military action and we got a chance to catch up with one of the actors in the show.

But they say it wasn’t just about the premiere.

They also collected donations for the Good Sheppard here in Wilmington.

“We know that they rely on the donations of others,” Cast member Deborah Wilkins said. “So because we worked with a military based show, we wanted to show our love, support and generosity to people that need a helping hand.”

The cast collected more than three boxes full of donations for Good Sheppard veterans.

The TV series debuted tonight at ten and features 8 episodes. You can catch the show the History Channel.