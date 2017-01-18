SC lawmaker charged with domestic violence, has $50K bond

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – A judge set a $50,000 bond for suspended South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley on a more serious charge of domestic violence.

Prosecutors said at Wednesday’s bond hearing that Corley’s attack on his wife the day after Christmas was part of a continuing escalation of violence. Defense attorney John Delgado disputed that, saying just a few days ago, Corley’s wife offered to buy her husband a case for his cellphone.

Corley was originally charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence, but an Aiken County grand jury indicted the 36-year-old Republican earlier this month on the more serious charge of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Authorities say Corley punched his wife, drawing blood, and pointed a gun at her in their home.

