UNCW Hawk Wheels bike share program opens

Students and faculty gathered for the Hawk Wheels ribbon cutting Wednesday. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of UNCW students use a bike to get around campus every day.

The university now offers Hawk Wheels bike share program which allows students or staff to rent bikes from stations on campus.

The program had a soft opening back in November but Wednesday afternoon a ribbon cutting was held.

There are 70 bikes at seven locations across campus. So far there have been 1,100 rides with an average of 100 per day. At least 270 people are using the program now.

Alternative Transportation Coordinator Nick Cannon says this program is open to anyone with an UNCW email which is how you can sign up.

“The average ride is only about four to five minute so people just need to get them from place to place across campus which is even more proof students don’t need to bring their own bicycle,” Cannon said.

Even Chancellor Sartarelli hopped on one of the bikes for a few minutes at the event today. Sammy Seahawk was also there.

Bikes are available by the hour or for just $25 you can use them all year long.