Virtual reality simulation at UNCW highlights texting dangers

Students were able to go through a virtual reality simulation to learn the dangers of texting and driving. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Whether you admit it or not, many are guilty when it comes to texting and driving. But do you really understand the dangers of picking up your phone while behind the wheel?

UNCW students got a virtual demonstrate of what could happen Wednesday.

AT&T teamed up with the university for their “It Can Wait” campaign.

In the Fisher Student Center students were put through a three minute virtual reality simulation where they drive from one location to another, and along the way they receive several text messages.

The experience demonstrates how your response time can be very limited or basically non-existent which could cause an accident.

“This is the first time in the state that we are doing something with the university, taking it into the residence halls,” John Lyon, AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs, said. “That hasn’t been done before, but we want to reach as many folks as we can.”

Once the students have gone through the simulation they were asked to sign a no texting and driving pledge. This is a nation-wide campaign and their goal is get 20 million pledges.