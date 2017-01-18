Wilmington Wellness City supports those in recovery process

A new options is open for individuals looking to recover. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over the last few years statistics have shown drug use has increased tremendously in the area, but the options for those trying to recover from an addiction or mental health are limited.

Wilmington Wellness City is a new program hoping to make a difference.

RI International in partnership with Trillium Health Resources created this center which provides another option for those who hope to embark on or expand their recovery journey.

The staff includes peers who were once in a similar position.

Program Director Kris Ludacer says this is a comfortable environment for those in need of support free for charge.

“They can come and just hang out if that’s what they chose,” Ludacer said. “We do facilitate four to five classes a day on different topics from depression to anxiety to substance abuse issues, in addition we have fun topics like art for recovery.

Classes began several months ago but the center had their official ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

Ludacer says the message he wants patients to understand is that recovery is possible and that there is hope.