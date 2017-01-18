Hundreds expected to attend Wilmington Women’s March

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Women’s March on Washington is spreading much further than the nation’s capitol.

More than 600 sister marches have been organized across the country, one of which will be right here in the Cape Fear.

Deb Norton organized the Wilmington Women’s March. What started as just an idea on Facebook quickly turned into something Norton did not think was possible.

“I got a permit for a couple hours downtown in front of City Hall and posted it on my Facebook page. And it took off from there. It just ballooned; I mean, I was so excited when I saw 80 people were interested. And now we’ve got closing in on 600 who plan on going,” Norton said.

While Wilmington is having its sister march, Carolina Beach resident Judy Richardson is heading to Washington to participate in the original.

“I hope this will not been seen as some kind of a protest march. It’s a peaceful statement that basically just says women and women’s issues are important. And we need to be heard,” Richardson said.

Wilmington’s rally will be on the corner of Princess and Third Streets in front of City Hall on Saturday. Event organizers will have speakers and entertainment from ten until noon.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple. For more information on the event, click here.