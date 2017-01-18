Winston-Salem police say elderly targeted for scam

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a scam targeting the city’s elderly homeowners.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports thieves are posing as city workers who lure residents from their homes and rob them.

In three cases reported on Monday, a person approached the elderly homeowners claiming to be a city worker conducting utility work on their property. According to police, while the homeowner is distracted outside, an accomplice steals jewelry and coins from inside the home.

According to police, the fake worker usually speaks Spanish over a walkie-talkie. The getaway vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door car.

City workers are being issued identification cards containing their picture, name and title. Citizens also can ask to speak with a supervisor if a city worker comes to their door.

