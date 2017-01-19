“A Dog’s Purpose” under heavy criticism after video surfaces

Promotional poster for "A Dog's Purpose" (Photo: CBS News)

LOS ANGELES (AP) —“A Dog’s Purpose,” the upcoming major motion picture based on the best-selling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, is set to open later this month, but new footage obtained by TMZ has caused outrage among many animal advocacy groups.

The video shows an animal trainer forcing a German shepherd dog into a pool of raging water while the animal tries to escape. The situation is the filmmakers’ attempt to recreate a scene from the book, in which a police K-9 named Ellie rescues someone from a rushing river.

In the video, as the trainer struggles to drop the dog into the water, a voice can be heard saying, “He ain’t gonna calm down ‘til he goes in the water. Just got to throw him in.”

Shortly afterward, the trainer succeeds in getting the dog into the churning water, only to immediately pull the animal back up onto the platform by his collar.

Animal rights advocates say that later in the video, the same animal appears to go under the water. Filmmakers then rush toward the area of water, under which the animal just disappeared, shouting, “Cut it!”

The American Humane Society told the Associated Press that it is investigating.

The Human Society also suspended its safety representative who worked on the film and is hiring an independent investigator to explore the matter.

The director of the film took to social media Wednesday night, saying he was “disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film.”

