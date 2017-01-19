Some schools required to ask parent permission to show Inauguration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY)–Some schools are notifying parents before showing tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration in the classroom, while others plan to continue class as usual.

In Brunswick county, a school spokeswoman says teachers were instructed to notify parents if they planned to show the Inauguration in class.

Teachers must also provide an alternate assignment for any students not permitted to watch, or who choose not to watch the Inauguration.

In New Hanover county, Social Sciences and History teachers are allowed to show it at their discretion. No waivers were sent home.