Some schools required to ask parent permission to show Inauguration

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

trumpinauguration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY)–Some schools are notifying parents before showing tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration in the classroom, while others plan to continue class as usual.

In Brunswick county, a school spokeswoman says teachers were instructed to notify parents if they planned to show the Inauguration in class.

Teachers must also provide an alternate assignment for any students not permitted to watch, or who choose not to watch the Inauguration.

In New Hanover county, Social Sciences and History teachers are allowed to show it at their discretion. No waivers were sent home.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

School image desk and books
14 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Some North Carolina schools may cut arts, physical education
Read More»
Kanye West
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
University unrolls Kanye West class; is huge success
Read More»
HB2 House Bill 2 gavel
1 day ago
1 Comments for this article
UNC President says job candidates refusing to move because of HB2
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments