EPA sends ‘letter of concern’ to NC regulators over hog farms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The civil rights office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent a “letter of concern” to North Carolina regulators in light of a two-year investigation targeting health problems affecting minority communities near large-scale hog operations.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the 25-page letter to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has not done enough to reduce stench, flies and other problems caused by the facilities.

EPA also said it has “grave concerns” about reports from minority neighbors of threats and intimidation against those who have complained. The federal agency also faults North Carolina for not having an anti-discrimination policy in place, as required by federal law.

A spokesman for the state environmental agency said Wednesday the letter is being reviewed.

1/19/2017 2:12:20 PM (GMT -5:00)