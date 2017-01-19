Free tax help offered to certain New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Starting next month, certain New Hanover County residents can qualify for free tax preparation and filing.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service is available to low-and moderate-income taxpayers with a focus on those 60 and older.

Trained and IRS-certified volunteers will be doing the tax preps.

“We have around 50 certified tax preparers across our three locations that can answer questions and prepare personal income taxes,” said Maya Davis, Senior Resource Center’s program manager. “Last year, this program assisted taxpayers with 1,620 federal and state returns. It is a great resource for our community.”

There are no pre-scheduled appointments and tax preparers do not have access to phones, but people can sign up, in person, for a time slot beginning at 8:00 a.m. each morning.

After signing up, people can leave and return 20 minutes before their scheduled time. The free help will be offered from February 1 through April 18.

Below are the tax assistance locations in New Hanover County:

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center at 2222 S. College Road

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

New Hanover County Main Library at 201 Chestnut Street

Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Town of Carolina Beach at 300 Cape Fear Blvd

Monday through Thursday from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon