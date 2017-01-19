Green Bay fan to take future wife’s last name: Packer

(Photo: WISN)

Wisconsin native Ryan Holtan-Murphy and Chicago born Marie Packer will soon say “I do.”

Their wedding will take place this June in the Windy City, but going against tradition, the groom is taking the bride’s last name of Packer.

After all, that’s what any super fan would do, right?

Holtan-Murphy said when he met Packer in 2014 and she told him her last name, he thought she was joking. After a quick check of her ID, he realized it was a match made in green and gold heaven.

When they got engaged last year, Holtan-Murphy knew what we was going to do after exchanging vows.

“To be totally honest, it’s Packer, it just seemed like a no brainer. My two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers,” Holtan-Murphy said via a Skype interview.

