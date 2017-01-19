Kids in the Hall star takes the stage in Wilmington

Courtesy: Kids in the Hall/BroadwayVideo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of the 80’s and 90’s sketch comedy troupe ‘Kids in the Hall’ will be performing at a Downtown Wilmington venue.

Scott Thompson, a member of ‘The Kids in the Hall’ and featured on CBC, HBO, and CBS, is on a stand-up tour. He has also penned a couple books. The comedian will take the stage at the Dead Crow Comedy Room this weekend.

John Staton, with the StarNews, recently interviewed the comedian. “”We’ve put together a little comedy issue this week because we’ve got a guy named Scott Thompson, with the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, popular back in the 80’s and 90’s,” Staton said. “He now does stand-up, he’s a really funny guy and coming to Dead Crow Friday and Saturday. ”

You can find more about his appearance at Dead Crow Comedy Room here.