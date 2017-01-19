Live burn planned for Beasley Road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Expect to see smoke in the air around Beasley Road on Saturday. The Wilmington Fire Department is conducting a live burn to continue to train firefighters.

The fire department will set the home at 355 Beasley Road on fire and extinguish it multiple times throughout the day. Later in the afternoon, the home will be set on fire and allowed to burn to the ground with fire crews standing by.

It’s expected to start around 8:0 a.m. and could last until 7:00 p.m. During that time, Beasley Road will be blocked from Pine Grove Drive to Castlewood Drive. Only local traffic will be allowed through at that time.

The Wilmington Fire Department says nearby residents were already notified about the burn.

The WFD says it has acquired all the required state and local permits to safely perform the live burn.

In a statement, Wilmington Fire Department Spokesman David Hines wrote, “We apologize to our citizens for any driving inconveniences or smoke nuisances and thank them for allowing us to train, so we can better our service.”