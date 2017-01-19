Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

DETROIT (AP) – Thirteen automakers are recalling more than 652,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the latest round of dangerous Takata air bag inflator recalls.

Automakers with front passenger inflator recalls posted Thursday are Audi, Nissan, Jaguar-Land Rover, Subaru, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mazda, McLaren and Karma.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Sixteen people have died worldwide due to the problem.

The recall is among the latest round covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 19 automakers in the U.S. In total, it’s the largest auto recall in U.S. history, affecting 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles.

Owners can go to the National Highway Traffic Administration website to see if their models are involved.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

parking lot
19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
A single parking space in Charleston on sale for $74,000
Read More»
The Woodlands at Echo Farms Plan. (Photo: Woodlands)
18 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Preliminary plans to redevelop Echo Farms approved
Read More»
Diamond
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
French Riviera jewelry store robbed of $16 million
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments