Some North Carolina schools may cut arts, physical education

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – School systems say they may have to cut arts and physical education in elementary schools this fall if North Carolina lawmakers do not change plans for reducing class sizes.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that lawmakers voted to limit class size for kindergarten through third grade.

School leaders say paying for smaller classes will require them to cut elsewhere, either by reducing programs such as the arts, or by increasing other class sizes.

North Carolina Music Educators Association President James Daugherty says many of his colleagues are worried about losing their jobs.

Union Rep. Craig Horn says lawmakers didn’t consider the impact of the class-size changes when the measure was added to the state budget last year. Horn says lawmakers were more focused on teacher pay raises.

  • Vog46

    “Union Rep. Craig Horn says lawmakers didn’t consider the impact of the class-size changes when the measure was added to the state budget last year. Horn says lawmakers were more focused on teacher pay raises.”

    Puh-lease. He’s republican as are all the other state reps from union county
    and they didn’t THINK about the impact of class size changes?

    Talk about admitting to being dumb….

    Vog
    Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

