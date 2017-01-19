Theater Awards to showcase local stage productions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The best of local theater will soon take the stage in the 6th annual StarNews Media Wilmington Theater Awards.
It’s a night where actors, directors, and fans of the theater community get together to honor and support friends on and off the stage.
The award night will be Feb. 2 at Thalian Hall and will be hosted by Jason Aycock and Heather Setzler.
“We have numbers by all the nominated musicals so you see a cross section of all the best work done this year. We have short scenes from all the best nominated plays,” John Staton with the StarNews said. “And there’s always a fun opening number.”
Actress Denyse McDonnell will be honored with a special presentation.
Tickets are $18 and can be purchased on the Thalian Hall website
You can find a list of the nominees by clicking here.