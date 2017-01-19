UNCW Police team up with WPD for pedestrian and bike safety

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students are known for biking, skating boarding, and walking to class but not everyone has been complying with traffic laws when they are crossing busy roads.

That is why UNCW Police is teaming up with Wilmington Police to crack down on traffic violations like jay walking and to promote pedestrian and bike safety.

It is called The Pedestrian and Bicycle Enforcement Campaign. Thursday afternoon UNCW Police were at the intersection of Randall and South College Road promoting safety measures.

UNCW Officer Jonathan Hill says it is a proactive approach.

“It saves lives. Period. That’s really what we’re trying to do. Save lives,” Hill said.

UNCW Police are also working with the ‘Watch for me NC’ program under the Governors Highway Safety Commission.