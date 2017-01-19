UNCW Police team up with WPD for pedestrian and bike safety

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

UNCW pedestrian safety (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students are known for biking, skating boarding, and walking to class but not everyone has been complying with traffic laws when they are crossing busy roads.

That is why UNCW Police is teaming up with Wilmington Police to crack down on traffic violations like jay walking and to promote pedestrian and bike safety.

It is called The Pedestrian and Bicycle Enforcement Campaign. Thursday afternoon UNCW Police were at the intersection of Randall and South College Road promoting safety measures.

UNCW Officer Jonathan Hill says it is a proactive approach.

“It saves lives. Period. That’s really what we’re trying to do. Save lives,” Hill said.

UNCW Police are also working with the ‘Watch for me NC’ program under the Governors Highway Safety Commission.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Highway Patrol investigates scene where body of missing person found in SUV in a wooded area off HWY 74/76 on January 16, 2017 (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Body of missing woman found in wrecked car on HWY 74/76 identified
Read More»
Dozens gathered to honor Ebonee Spears at Carolina Gymnastics on Jan. 15, 2017, to mark the first anniversary since her disappearance. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Family, friends honor Ebonee Spears one year after she went missing
Read More»
hitandrun
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hit-and-run on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments