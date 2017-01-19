Warm weather works out for Downtown business

Nikki's Fresh Gourmet Sushi Bar has struggled during cold weather. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the past few days temperatures in Wilmington have reached highs in the 60s and even 70s, but before that, just a few weeks ago in true winter fashion, there were freezing temps and cold weather and that put several businesses downtown in a rut as they say people were not coming in.

Restaurants like Nikki’s sushi closed a little early due slow business last week.

Staff there noticed that with this warmer weather business is booming again.

“It just helps,” Lindsay McCall, a sever at Nikki’s, said. “People want to be out when it’s nice and warm. They want to be walking and eating out with people.”

We noticed many people even eating out on the outdoor patios at other restaurants in the area.

They say they’re just happy to have some warm weather back.

