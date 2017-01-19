What Did We Miss? Vegan denied Swiss citizenship because she doesn’t like cowbells

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

wdwm-still-vegan

Local comedian Wills Maxwell comes in each week to report the news stories WWAY did not.

This week we have three stories on animals and the people that take care of them. First up a reformed hunter now spends $4500 every year feeding deer. An animal rights activist in Switzerland is denied citizenship because she actively speaks out against traditions like pig racing and cowbells. Finally we meet a cockatoo who’s passionate about the Green Bay Packers.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday morning on Good Morning Carolina.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

parking lot
18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
A single parking space in Charleston on sale for $74,000
Read More»
Kanye West
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
University unrolls Kanye West class; is huge success
Read More»
Donald Trump Wax Figure
20 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Madame Tussauds unveils Donald Trump wax figure
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments