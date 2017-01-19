Wilmington furniture store accused of causing bedbug infestation

An exterminator confirmed to WWAY that the bugs crawling on Hansley’s couch are indeed bed bugs (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rented furniture infested with bed bugs: That’s what one Wilmington family claims it has been dealing with for the last month.

When Judith Hansley bought her niece a living room set from Aaron’s on South 17th Street, little did she know that the furniture was infested.

Hansley is beyond frustrated. “”It’s been miserable. My sister’s been calling me. We getting ate up. The children getting ate up,” she said.

Hansley said that she has made several attempts to contact the store owner about the problem, with no success. Finally, she made a trip to the store in person.

“I left 4 messages yesterday. When I pop up in the store, I say, ‘so you can’t call me back but you can sit in your chair and not think about the furniture that you selling people with bed bugs in it.’ That’s not right,” she said.

An exterminator confirmed to WWAY that the bugs crawling on Hansley’s couch are indeed bed bugs.

The situation is especially hard on Hansley since her home is full of children.

“It’s making us feel bad. And it’s making me look bad, real bad, because I would never have rented furniture from them if I knew this,” she said.

Since the furniture is rented, Hansley said she cannot remove it and is forced instead to live with it. The only thing she can do, she says, is warn others.

“You know they full of bed bugs. Please return your furniture. Beds and all,” she said.

As for a response, Aaron’s on South 17th Street referred WWAY to its corporate office. The office released the following statement:

“Aaron’s, Inc. cares about our customers and associates. That’s the value we’ve built the business on for 62 years. When a concern is raised with us, Aaron’s fully reviews the matter and works diligently with our customers in an attempt to keep them as fully satisfied customers. Each and every customer concern is taken seriously, including any report of bedbugs.

The National Pest Management Association reminds consumers that bedbugs are very elusive, transient pests. Bedbugs can attach to clothing or luggage when traveling, can spread rapidly from apartment to apartment or room to room, and hide in cracks and crevices in furniture or baseboards. It is well understood that determining the source of bedbugs is extremely difficult. Additionally, many other differentiating factors, including timing and other issues, are involved in reports of bedbugs and Aaron’s approaches each issue as an individual incident and works toward a mutually agreeable resolution based upon the particular facts involved. Aaron’s has a robust Quality Assurance program that includes inspection and treatment of its merchandise prior to lease or purchase by a customer. Aaron’s has partnered with Orkin, the nation’s largest pest control management company, who not only provides professional pest control management services for our stores, but their experts have reviewed and approved our Quality Assurance Program regarding bedbug inspection and treatment.”

