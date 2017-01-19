Wilmington mother teams up with Disney Parks to help plan vacations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former Extraordinary Person of the Week is now a member of the Disney Parks team!

Disney Parks officially announced that Donyell Roseboro, of Wilmington, is one of 12 new members to the 2017 Disney Parks Moms Panel.

There were thousands of applicants. The Disney Parks Moms Panel is an online forum where guests can get personalized advice from people who have mastered the art of planning disney vacations.

“Now in its tenth consecutive year,” a spokesperson said, “the award-winning online forum offers personalized answers to every imaginable Disney trip-planning inquiry as shared directly from everyday moms and dads with robust firsthand experience. As a planning tool, the Disney Parks Moms Panel is available in four languages; English, Spanish, French and Portuguese; and is compatible with laptop computers and portable devices alike, making it an easy, convenient and truly enjoyable approach to vacation planning.”

We first introduced you to Donyell in 2014 when we featured her as the ‘Teacher of Teachers‘.

You can check out Donyell’s expertise at Disney and ask her questions by clicking here.