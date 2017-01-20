Brunswick County GOP holds ‘Deplorable Ball’

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — While some protested the inauguration of President Trump, those at the Brunswick County Republican Headquarters celebrated it.

There was a sold out crowd at the GOP Headquarters in Bolivia to welcome the new president moving into the White House and celebrate the former one moving out.

Live music accompanied food and drinks as the self-proclaimed Deplorables enjoyed their evening and even had some fun wearing name tags of famous politicians.

The event wasn’t just about the new president it was also a chance to celebrate the hard work of all the volunteers that helped out during the election.

“The inauguration is something special,” Joseph Agovino, Brunswick County GOP Chairman, said. “During the election we had a lot of folks come out and volunteer and work very very hard. So we thought we’d have a fun evening, celebrating the inauguration and at the same time stay in touch with all the volunteers.”

Agovino said that this isn’t the end of the road for volunteers; he hopes everyone continues to volunteer and help the party going forward.