Brunswick County GOP holds ‘Deplorable Ball’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — While some protested the inauguration of President Trump, those at the Brunswick County Republican Headquarters celebrated it.

There was a sold out crowd at the GOP Headquarters in Bolivia to welcome the new president moving into the White House and celebrate the former one moving out.

Live music accompanied food and drinks as the self-proclaimed Deplorables enjoyed their evening and even had some fun wearing name tags of famous politicians. 

The event wasn’t just about the new president it was also a chance to celebrate the hard work of all the volunteers that helped out during the election.

“The inauguration is something special,” Joseph Agovino, Brunswick County GOP Chairman, said. “During the election we had a lot of folks come out and volunteer and work very very hard. So we thought we’d have a fun evening, celebrating the inauguration and at the same time stay in touch with all the volunteers.”

Agovino said that this isn’t the end of the road for volunteers; he hopes everyone continues to volunteer and help the party going forward.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Protesters voiced their disapproval towards President Donald Trump. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Inauguration protests reach Wilmington
Read More»
Joe Biden Obama
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Biden rides train home; receives enthusiastic welcome
Read More»
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017, as his wife Melania stands with him. (Photo: Pool)
6 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Donald Trump inaugurated as 45th president of the United States
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments