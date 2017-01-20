Bladeboro police arrest second suspect in coin machine break-ins

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – Bladenboro police have charged a second person with breaking into coin machines in the area.

Bladenboro Police are looking for this man, described as about 6' tall and white, in connection with several break-ins at businesses in town on Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: Bladenboro Police Department)

Police say they arrested Brandon Tyler Jackson of St. Pauls today. He’s charged with larceny, felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and damage to coin machines.

Police say Jackson was on probation for other charges in Robeson County and is on violation.

A day after police  released video showing two suspects breaking into a car wash, they arrested Madison Baylee Cheshire.

Police also said they broke into other businesses downtown, including the Coleman Laundromat on West Seaboard Street

 

 

