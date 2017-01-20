Bladen County man charged with breaking and entering

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – An Elizabethtown man is in jail, accused of breaking into a home in White Oak.

Sheriff James McVicker says they’ve arrested Christopher Blake Carroll, 25, for a break-in that happened on December 28 in the 7000 block of Burney Road.

Sheriff McVicker says Carroll stole several weapons from the home. Investigators recovered one of the weapons and have leads on the where the others are located.

Carroll was charged with Felony Probation Violation, Obtaining Property By False Pretense, Felonious Breaking and Entering, Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Felonious Possession of Stolen Goods, 3 counts of Felonious Larceny of a Firearm and 3 counts of Felonious Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was additionally charged with Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon.

“I am glad we were able to make an arrest in this case,” said McVicker. “Property crimes are a high priority for my investigators. We know that this type crime might not be glamorous to work but we know the impact it has on the victims. My investigators get a lot of satisfaction from solving a case like this and recovering property. To come home after working all day and finding your home entered and your property stolen is devastating. It is a very personal violation. My investigators will continue to work to prevent and solve these crimes.”

Carroll’s bond is set at $90,000.