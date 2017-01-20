Dozens come together for Gathering of Hope event

Gathering of Hope (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Not everyone is excited about the new President. Protesters gathered Friday morning in Wilmington to share their message.

Dozens attended an event called ‘Gathering of Hope’ at Pomegranate Books. The event kicked off with people writing letters of thanks to the Obama Administration, as well as making paper cranes representing peace, love, and optimism.

Organizer Deb Bowman says the gathering is more than just an outlet for those upset with the new President.

“Our goal today is to let people know that there is hope. There is always hope. We call it an ‘obligation of hope’. And there is always the promise that we can come together in a peaceful way to manifest a peaceful world,” Bowman said.

Bowman led a moment of silence at noon followed with a lesson on how to make paper cranes.

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

