‘House of Cards’ announces 5th season

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – “House of Cards” will return in May for a fifth season.

The show’s Twitter account posted a video on Inauguration Day featuring an upside-down U.S. flag in front of the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with the date May 30. An upside-down flag is a signal of distress.

The show stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, first lady Claire Underwood.

The upcoming season will be the first under new co-showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese. Former showrunner Beau Willimon stepped away from the role after last season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2017 12:59:35 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller accused of bankruptcy fraud
Read More»
message in a bottle
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ex-Navy officer’s message in a bottle found 34 years later
Read More»
Promotional poster for "A Dog's Purpose" (Photo: CBS News)
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“A Dog’s Purpose” under heavy criticism after video surfaces
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments