In the Studio with a Kid in the Hall

Scott Thompson talks comedy with Daniel Seamans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Funny man Scott Thompson of Kids in the Hall fame sits down with Daniel Seamans to talk about life, humor, and why he wants you to be uncomfortable.

Scott will take the stage at Dead Crow Comedy Room Friday and Saturday night(1/20 and 1/21)

Daniel: Ladies and Gentlemen, we are joined by none other than Scott Thompson, Kids in the Hall star, comedian, funny man, he’s also penned a couple books, welcome to the Port City, let’s talk about you.

Update us on you, cancer survivor!

Scott: Yes, right off the bat, yes I had non-Hodgkins gastric lymphoma. Which is ironically my drag name. Ha! I just ruined my first joke.

Daniel: Tell us about life, for those who don’t know, Kids in the Hall…

Scott: That’s it that’s all you wanted to know? *laughing*

Daniel: We’re going to talk about a couple things here. Sketch comedy, this is your passion, right?

Scott: Sketch comedy is what I love the most. I mean, that’s the most fun anyone can have I think as a performer. You get to write it, you get to dress it, you get to produce it, you get to act it. Plus,you get to take a vacation from yourself. I’m not saying YOU need to *laugh*.

Daniel: How about the favorite character you’ve played over the years?

Scott: It’s hard to say. Most people, I guess Buddy Coles, Franchesca Fioria, I love playing the queen, Danny Husk, my businessman character, I try not to play favorites, I haven’t done them in a long time. I miss all of them and am really looking forward to getting a chance to do that again.

Daniel: What about tonight, you’re doing stand up tonight and tomorrow night at Dead Crow, what’s different about the way you take comedy when you’re on the stage compared to when you are on the tube.

Scott: Stage versus television? Nothing. Really. I don’t think so.

Daniel: How about humor wise, when you take the stagem, where do you go with your style of humor?

Scott: like to tell stories, I love to tell jokes, so every story is peppered with jokes. I lvoe to lie, make things up. Y ou don’t have to be truthful about your sotries as long as the truth is there. The underlying truth is there. That’s all that matters. I try to push into places people are afraid of. I find that’s where I’m most comfortable. I most comfortable when most people are uncomfortable.

Daniel: You know, a lot of humor can be found there.

Scott: Yeah, I think that is where all the really good stuff is, the places you are not supposed to go.”