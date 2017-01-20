Inauguration protests reach Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As protests continued across the country, one happened in Wilmington tonight.

A peaceful protest took place at the corner of Oleander Drive and College Road for a few hours this evening.

Protestors told us that they came together through Facebook groups to voice their disapproval of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

There was some opposition to the protest as people shouted their support for the president from cars, but things stayed calm as a whole.

The protestors just wanted to let people know that they are going to resist.

“The majority of the people in this country did not vote for Donald Trump and we’re not happy about it,” Jeff Cohen, a protestor, said. “We’re going to let the other half know that we’re not going to be happy about it, we’re not going to sit down, we are going to resist.”

No one was hurt during the demonstration.