Lowe’s Home Improvement hiring for 100+ seasonal jobs

Lowe's Home Improvement conducted several interviews at their job fair Friday. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lowe’s Home Improvement hosted a job fair Friday on the campus of Miller-Motte College.

The company is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal employees for stores in Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick counties. Positions include cashiers, lawn and garden employees, loaders, and stockers.

HR Manager Brant Barnwell says their busy season is spring so it’s important to have extra hands in place.

“These jobs have a hire date and an anticipated term date,” Barnwell said. “However, historically we have been able to place most of our seasonal folks into regular part time or full time positions by the end of the season.”

There is another opportunity next week at the Northeast Library in Wilmington. One is on Tuesday and one on Friday.