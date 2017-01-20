Lowe’s Home Improvement hiring for 100+ seasonal jobs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Lowe's Home Improvement conducted several interviews at their job fair Friday. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)
Lowe's Home Improvement conducted several interviews at their job fair Friday. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lowe’s Home Improvement hosted a job fair Friday on the campus of Miller-Motte College.

The company is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal employees for stores in Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick counties. Positions include cashiers, lawn and garden employees, loaders, and stockers.

HR Manager Brant Barnwell says their busy season is spring so it’s important to have extra hands in place.

“These jobs have a hire date and an anticipated term date,” Barnwell said. “However, historically we have been able to place most of our seasonal folks into regular part time or full time positions by the end of the season.”

There is another opportunity next week at the Northeast Library in Wilmington. One is on Tuesday and one on Friday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Love Grove community granted new access bridge (Photo: WWAY)
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
New access bridge approved for Love Grove community
Read More»
Portion of 3rd Street near Greenfield Lake could be closed until end of 2017. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)
3 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Part of 3rd Street could be closed until end of 2017 for NCDOT construction
Read More»
Dozens gathered to honor Ebonee Spears at Carolina Gymnastics on Jan. 15, 2017, to mark the first anniversary since her disappearance. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Family, friends honor Ebonee Spears one year after she went missing
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments