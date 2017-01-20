Cooper halts compensation for unused vacation to Cabinet members

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Latest on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper halting compensation payments for unused vacation to Cabinet members of former Gov. Pat McCrory (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory spokesman says it’s “disconcerting” that successor Roy Cooper’s administration has blocked payments to McCrory’s Cabinet for vacation they earned before Cooper took office.

McCrory had directed in late December that his 10 Cabinet secretaries be paid for unused time off. But Cooper’s office says people in positions exempt from state personnel rules, like these department heads, generally don’t receive payments for unused leave.

McCrory spokesman Ricky Diaz wrote Friday that McCrory had followed practices similar to what former Govs. Jim Hunt and Jim Martin had used related to compensating their workers.

Cooper’s office says the payments could have totaled $166,000, although the actual amount may have been less.

___

9:55 a.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has stopped payments that predecessor Pat McCrory ordered before leaving office so 10 Cabinet secretaries could be compensated for unused time off.

Cooper administration spokesman Ford Porter confirmed the payments directed by McCrory have been halted pending further review. Cooper’s office says the payments could have totaled up to $166,000. Cooper’s office says agency heads in positions not subject to state personnel rules generally don’t receive payments for things like unused vacation.

McCrory’s Dec. 29 letter to state finance and personnel officials was first reported by The News & Observer of Raleigh. McCrory told them to send payments to his outgoing Cabinet “as if they were regular state employees,” retroactive to their first day of employment in the positions.

