WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As Washington, D.C. erupted with celebrations during Donald Trump’s Inauguration, many college students here in the Cape Fear area held celebrations of their own.

One such celebration took place at the Blue Water Grille, where the UNCW College Republicans gathered to reflect on all their hard work over the past year.

Jessica Ortiz, Vice President of UNCW-CR, expressed feeling hopeful.

“I really hope that the racial divide in our country is mended. I think things have gone crazy. And there’s a lot of hate everywhere,” she said.

Ortiz went on to say that she feels honored to have been a part of the forces that helped Trump achieve his election victory.

“Oh, it’s so exciting. It’s nice to see him finally get inaugurated and see how the coming days are going to be,” she said.

UNCWCR President Kyle Lewis said that despite the negativity surrounding the Inauguration, he’s eager to see what the new President will accomplish.

“I don’t think anybody should be hoping that he fails. Because obviously, he’s the captain of the ship right now. And everybody is on board,” Lewis said.

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about the new Administration.

“I’m worried about what it means–not so much for me, ‘cause I’m an old man–but for my children, my grandchildren, and the rest of the world,” said Glenn Moser, a local concerned citizen.

“As a country, as a democracy, and as a republic, there’s always reason for hope. Because our constitutional process has vindicated itself time after time. And I’m hopeful that that’s going to be the outcome of what’s going on right now with the Trump Administration,” he said.

Despite different views, there is no doubt all Cape Fear residents are all hoping for, and striving for, a stronger nation.