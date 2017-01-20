NC State hires Aaron Henry, former Wisconsin DB, to coach safeties

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State has hired former Wisconsin defensive back Aaron Henry to coach its safeties.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Henry’s hiring Friday.

Henry spent last season as the cornerbacks coach at Rutgers and before that he was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2014-15.

Doeren recruited Henry to Wisconsin a decade ago when he was an assistant with the Badgers. Henry played there from 2007-11, with 181 tackles and seven interceptions in 52 games while helping Wisconsin reach three consecutive Rose Bowls.

Doeren says he’s “proudly watched (Henry’s) career as a coach” who “will bring great enthusiasm and expertise to our defense.”

___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2017 11:59:44 AM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Chasity Melvin served as WWAY's analyst and co-host during the 2013-14 high school basketball season.
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Chasity Melvin to enter NC Sports Hall of Fame
Read More»
clemson
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Comeback win for Clemson Tigers in national championship
Read More»
UNC Tar Heels
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky declares for NFL draft
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments