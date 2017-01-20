New Hanover County program receives funds to help ex-inmates reenter society

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Department of Public Safety has named a New Hanover County non-profit as one of four organizations to receive money to help establish new reentry councils.

Reentry councils are networks of community-based organizations that cooperate to assist ex-offenders with necessary services like housing, jobs, food, clothing, treatment, transportation and mentoring. Their mission is to develop and coordinate resources in their communities for the support of ex-offenders in order to reduce recidivism and victimization.

The contracts are for up to $150,000. New Hanover County non-profit LINC, which stands for Leading Into New Communities, received one of contracts.

The contracts are being funded through a $1.75 million federal grant which the Department of Public Safety received in October 2015 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to enhance transitional services, expand reentry councils and continue reforms begun under the Justice Reinvestment Act in 2011.

In addition to providing funding for the local reentry council expansion, the federal grant will be used to increase reentry related programming within the state prison system, to fund step down transitional housing for inmates being released to the local reentry council areas and to assist in appropriately matching programs and services to offender needs.

Other reentry councils that received contracts include the Family Resource Center -South Atlantic in Wake County, the Criminal Justice Resource Center in Durham County and Freedom Life Ministries in McDowell County.