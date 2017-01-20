RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A new North Carolina law transferring power away from the State Board of Education to the elected state superintendent will remain blocked for several additional months before a trial this summer over its constitutionality.

WRAL-TV reports a June 29 trial date came about as three trial judges held a scheduling hearing Friday about the lawsuit the board filed against the state. A previously issued order halting the law’s enforcement will stay in place until the judges rule in the lawsuit.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the law last month. Nearly all board members are appointed by the governor. New Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson is a Republican and supports the new law. His attorney told the judges Friday that Johnson wants to formally enter the lawsuit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2017 4:48:08 PM (GMT -5:00)