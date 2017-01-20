NC education law will remain blocked until June trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A new North Carolina law transferring power away from the State Board of Education to the elected state superintendent will remain blocked for several additional months before a trial this summer over its constitutionality.

WRAL-TV reports a June 29 trial date came about as three trial judges held a scheduling hearing Friday about the lawsuit the board filed against the state. A previously issued order halting the law’s enforcement will stay in place until the judges rule in the lawsuit.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the law last month. Nearly all board members are appointed by the governor. New Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson is a Republican and supports the new law. His attorney told the judges Friday that Johnson wants to formally enter the lawsuit.

1/20/2017 4:48:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

