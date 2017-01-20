Pearce House gives elderly alternative living option

Community members came together Friday for the Pearce House ribbon cutting. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have driven down Dawson Street over the last several months, you have probably seen a building on it come to life.

It’s called the Pearce House. It is for our oldest members of the community who are in need for some assistance.

Housing and Economic Opportunities Inc. and Elderhaus partnered to build an eight-unit apartment building for the elderly. This is an alternative option into a nursing home.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening happened Friday afternoon.

The building was named after Wilmington native Linda Pearce who came up with this idea five years ago. She said to have this named after her is very humbling.

“I believe that elderly people are the libraries that we have in our communities,” Pearce, Elderhaus CEO, said. “Every time one dies, a library burns down. I think we need to honor them as other cultures do and we really need to do that and see that they have whatever they need. ”

Most apartments are handicap accessible with lower cabinets and counter tops. Tenants will have reduced rent that best fits their income.

Pearce says there is a huge need for more of these buildings and hopes this is just the start.