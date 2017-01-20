Phony doctor with fake license performs physicals on 100 students

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities are investigating how a woman with phony medical credentials ended up giving physicals last year at a Philadelphia public high school.

A school district spokesman said Friday that the woman performed physicals on more than 100 students.

The district says it works with a nonprofit organization to make sure students get proper physicals but didn’t immediately explain the vetting process for those who give exams.

It says new protocols have been put in place to prevent it from happening again.

Philadelphia TV stations WTXF and WPVI reported that the medical license number provided by the woman proved to be fake. The district set up free new physicals for those who had been examined by her.

The school district says the district attorney, city and state agencies are investigating.

