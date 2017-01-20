Wilmington police investigating hotel armed robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are investigating an armed robbery at the Suburban Extended Stay.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Eastwood Road.

Police say the desk clerk told them a white or hispanic man pointed a gun and demanded money from the cash drawer. The clerk says they put the money in a bag and the suspect walked across Eastwood Road toward Racine Drive.

Police say the armed robber is described at 5’8″ and weighing around 180lbs. He was wearing a grey and black plaid jacket, black jeans, white shoes and had a black bandana covering his face.

If you know anything, call police.

 

