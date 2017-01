Wilmington police investigating shooting on Dawson Street on January 20, 2017 (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are on the scene of a shooting.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. at 11th and Dawson Streets.

Police are currently blocking three lanes of traffic on Dawson Street.

There are several shell casings in the street. Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots.

WWAY has a crew on the scene, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.