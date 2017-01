WWAY’s Full Court Press – January 20

Topsail's Alex Baker, Topsail's Jacob Floyd and New Hanover's Freddie Taylor all hand a hand in a call in the 4th quarter that went against the Pirates. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What an ending on Friday’s New Hanover-Topsail boys basketball game! We there for the exciting finish. Most Topsail fans would probably call it a controversial finish.

We also featured high school basketball action involving South Brunswick-Hoggard, West Brunswick-Laney, Cape Fear Academy-Harrells Christian, North Myrtle Beach Christian-Wilmington Christian and Whiteville-West Columbus.

Full Court Press Scoreboard

Girls

WEST BLADEN 45 – UNION 25

NORTH BRUNSWICK 55 – NORTHSIDE 47 OT

EAST BLADEN 53 – MIDWAY 27

WALLACE-ROSE HILL 57 – TRASK 23

HOGGARD 66 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 48 **see video

LANEY 49 – WEST BRUNSWICK 35

NEW HANOVER 59 – TOPSAIL 18 **see video

HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 47 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 36 **see video

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 55 – COASTAL CHRISTIAN 11

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 53 – NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHRISTIAN 18

WHITEVILLE 39 – WEST COLUMBUS 25 **see video

Boys

WEST BLADEN 61 – UNION 29

EAST COLUMBUS 53 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 44

NORTHSIDE 84 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 42

MIDWAY 66 – EAST BLADEN 49

WALLACE-ROSE HILL 69 – TRASK 61

WHITEVILLE 61 – WEST COLUMBUS 55 **see video

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHRISTIAN 75 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 70 **see video

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 47 – COASTAL CHRISTIAN 45

HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 28 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 26 **see video

NEW HANOVER 54 – TOPSAIL 52 **see video

HOGGARD 53 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 35 **see video

WEST BRUNSWICK 64 – LANEY 36 **see video