Carowinds adding rides to ‘County Fair’ section

FORT MILL, SC (AP) — Construction has begun on new rides at the County Fair section of the Carowinds amusement park along the state line between North and South Carolina near Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2k4CUYt ) that crews spent hours earlier this week setting up massive pieces for the new Electro-Spin ride. The County Fair section is adding several “classic family rides.”

Video posted by The Herald in Rock Hill shows a massive crane and workers getting the site ready by hoisting a brightly decorated piece.

