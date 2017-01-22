Lawyers: Police wrongly arrested some on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers say some innocent observers, including two journalists, were improperly swept up in a group of 230 people arrested after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking windows in Washington on Inauguration Day.

The group was charged Saturday with felony rioting, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Court documents say protesters were arrested after smashing the windows of businesses and setting fire to a limousine, doing over $100,000 in damage.

But on Sunday, Mark Goldstone, a lawyer who is representing about 50 of those arrested, said police “basically identified a location that had problems and arrested everyone in that location.” He said there were not 230 people engaged in conduct that merited a felony riot charge and called the charges an overreach.

  • AMERICAN CITIZEN✓

    I hope they enjoy their Federal Prison vacations.

  • Old Surfer

    Certainly looked like a “big buncha people” on the news. More than enough to top 230.

