Bladenboro duo arrested on drug charges

Briana Parker and Akeem Westmoreland (Photo: Bladen County Sheriffs Office)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A search warrant led to the arrest of a man and woman in Bladenboro on drug charges.

Sheriff James McVicker says Akeem Juwan Westmoreland, 32, and Briana Amira Parker, 17, of Pecan Street are charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

In addition to the drug charges, Westmoreland also had an outstanding Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant. He is in the Bladen County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

Parker was also charged with a Felony Probation Violation and is under a $35,000 bond.

“It is good to be able to work jointly with state law enforcement on cases such as this,” said McVicker. “The assistance of Probation and Parole is always outstanding. I am very glad we have such a good working relationship. It helps both agencies meet their goals of keeping the county safe.”