GLOW students see ‘Hidden Figures’

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘Hidden Figures’ is the Oscar-nominated film that tells the true story of three African-American women who worked for NASA and helped the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Students from the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington were able to see that film on the big screen on Wednesday.

All 100 students from GLOW attended a screening of the movie at 10 a.m.

The school’s principal said there was an instant connection between the film and the mission and purpose of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.

When the girls returned to school they had the opportunity to discuss the movie with female engineers and chemists from Corning and GE.

“Women are underrepresented in science, technology and math related fields, and we know as we move forward, that’s where jobs are,” GLOW Principal Laura Hunter said. “So if we want to empower women to be financially independent and to really put their problem-solving skills to work and changing the world around them, that’s where the jobs are and that’s where they can make a greatest impact on their community.”

“I thought it was a really good movie,” Deniya Evans, a 6th grade student, said. “I also like math, so it was cool to see, like, advanced math.”

An anonymous donor paid for the girls to see the movie.

Speaking of GLOW, the school is expecting another special visit this week.