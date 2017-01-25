McDonalds to give away bottles of Special Sauce Thursday

McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968.

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) – In order to entice customers back into its stores and promote two new sandwich variations, McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark “special sauce” on Thursday.

In Wilmington, bottles will be given away at the McDonald’s on 822 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bottles of sauce will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Participants must by 18 years or older to receive one. Only one bottle will be permitted per person.

Murphy from WAZO Z107.5 will be attending the event, passing out the bottles and teasing a Tasting Event that is coming up on Feb 13th.

McDonalds is hosting the event to promote the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of its classic sandwich.

Wilmington is one of 7 North Carolina cities that are receiving sauce. The others are Greenville, Charlotte, Raleigh, High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro.