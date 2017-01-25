Residents near Castle Hayne gas leak told to shelter in place

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Law enforcement is shutting down a section of Castle Hayne Road and telling nearby residents to shelter in place due to a gas leak.

New Hanover County Dispatch says the call came in just after 4:00 p.m.

We’re told employees at Corbett Timber and Packing Company noticed a gas smell in the logging yard and called 911.

The Wilmington Fire Department says a few people have been evacuated to other locations.

Dispatch says law enforcement is shutting down Castle Hayne Road near McRae St and redirecting traffic.

Piedmont Natural Gas is responding to the scene.

Wilmington Fire, New Hanover County Fire, EMS and Wilmington Police are all on scene.