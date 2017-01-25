Vigil planned for hit-and-run victim on Shipyard Blvd. Friday

Ryan Schoolcraft mourning wife April Daugherty (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There will be a vigil Friday for the woman killed in a hit-and-run last Friday.

Wilmington Police said April Daugherty, 24, was killed while riding her bike on Shipyard Boulevard. Police said Daugherty was found lying on Shipyard Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning with her damaged bike and the driver kept going.

Daugherty’s husband Ryan Schoolcraft said they are having a vigil for her near that area by the Wendy’s in the 1600 block of Shipyard Boulevard Friday night at 6:30. He said her favorite color was purple. He encourages anyone who wants to come to wear purple.

Police are still looking for a suspect. They believe the driver was in a black Mercedes CL 500.