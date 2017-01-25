Wilmington man sentenced to nearly a decade for child porn

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The day before his trial was set to begin, a Wilmington man pleaded guilty to 32 counts of Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor and five counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

On March 18, 2015, employees of the Employment Security Commission saw Daniel Luna viewing images of child pornography on a public computer at their business. Law enforcement also found a thumb drive Luna had that contained multiple images of child sexual exploitation.

Luna was previously convicted of a sex offense in Florida in 1988 and was convicted of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in Mecklenburg County in 2014.

Today, Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Luna to between 9 and 19 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender and will be subjected to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.

 

